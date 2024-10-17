One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

