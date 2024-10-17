One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 670 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.63. 130,137 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

