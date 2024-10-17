Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 26,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 258,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.10.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

