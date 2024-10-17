Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $105.93.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

