Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$101.91 and traded as low as C$99.01. Olympia Financial Group shares last traded at C$99.55, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

