Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

