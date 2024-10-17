Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,475.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,676 shares of company stock valued at $44,592,544 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

