OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
OFG Bancorp Trading Down 7.8 %
NYSE:OFG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
