O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,952,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,102 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

