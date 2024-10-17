O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 296,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 74.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

