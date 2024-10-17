NXM Price Hits $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.00 or 0.99921003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.