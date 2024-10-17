nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 90,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.25. 461,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

