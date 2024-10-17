nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.82. 863,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.76 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $262.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

