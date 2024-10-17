nVerses Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $8.14 on Thursday, reaching $247.51. 431,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.