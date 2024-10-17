nVerses Capital LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,718. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

