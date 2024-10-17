nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.