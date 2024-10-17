nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 576,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,600. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

