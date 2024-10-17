Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JRI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

