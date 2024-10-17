Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 26429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.