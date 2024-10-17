Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 26429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
