Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Novonesis A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

NVZMY stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Novonesis A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

