Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $226.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $188.57 on Thursday. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.27.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
