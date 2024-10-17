Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 5,936 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,374. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

