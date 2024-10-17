Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.41. 110,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

