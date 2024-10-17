Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $383.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

