Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,015 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

