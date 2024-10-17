Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 95,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,545. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

