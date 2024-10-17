Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 515,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

