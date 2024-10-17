Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRBN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.71. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.