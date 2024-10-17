NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

