Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $52,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $245,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $531.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.