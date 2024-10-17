Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 5.0% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.77. 5,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,322. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.61. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

