NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.38. 2,331,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,691,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

