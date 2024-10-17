NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $84.25. Approximately 1,402,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,774,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "hold" rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

