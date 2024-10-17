NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Buys A$29,988.63 in Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Eileen Doyle acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$17.01 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.63 ($20,126.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

