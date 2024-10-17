New Harbor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.09.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

