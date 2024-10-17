New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $6,585,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 411.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 109.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 858,471 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.50 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

