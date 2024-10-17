NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 176,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 355,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NET Power Trading Up 12.3 %
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power
In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,395.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,246. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
