Needham & Company LLC Lowers PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target to $25.00

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.05% from the company’s previous close.

PENG Trading Down 23.5 %

PENG opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. PENG has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Get PENG alerts:

About PENG

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.