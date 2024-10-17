Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 318 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 38.0% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $683.28. 1,262,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.87. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

