Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 6.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $47,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 14,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,107. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

