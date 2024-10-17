Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,804 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 483,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,210,000 after buying an additional 436,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 310,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 186,798 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,869. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

