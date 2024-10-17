Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 168 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,077. The company has a market capitalization of $281.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

