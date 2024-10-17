NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.