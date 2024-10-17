NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 183.84.

