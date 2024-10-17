My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $25,100.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000086 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.