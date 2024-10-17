MX TOKEN (MX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.10 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $297.46 million and $43.10 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00004594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 421,781,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,834 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

