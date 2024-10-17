MVL (MVL) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, MVL has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $88.35 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About MVL
MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.
Buying and Selling MVL
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.
