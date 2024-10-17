Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.32. 1,990,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 380,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.