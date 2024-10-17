Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $904.94 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

