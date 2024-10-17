Monero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.39 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $154.53 or 0.00230266 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $58.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00546879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00107078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00074597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

