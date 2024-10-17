Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $331.00, but opened at $295.00. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 308,415 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 12.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.